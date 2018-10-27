H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Holdings Reduced by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,306 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of H&E Equipment Services worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 89,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $956,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.49. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

