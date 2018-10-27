HB Fuller (FUL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.26

Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.26 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 8385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on HB Fuller in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.75 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.80%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $258,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Kenny sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $123,618.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,420.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HB Fuller by 9.1% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in HB Fuller by 20.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HB Fuller by 5.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in HB Fuller by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 59,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in HB Fuller by 4.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

