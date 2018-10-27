Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%.
HIG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,191,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,709. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.
In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.
