Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%.

HIG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,191,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,709. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $126,647.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $1,258,172.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.