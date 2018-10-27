Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.84 and a fifty-two week high of $157.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4359 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

