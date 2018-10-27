Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (HWSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on November 19th

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Friday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments stock opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.25 ($1.38).

About Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through exposure, directly or indirectly, to primarily secured loans originated across a range of channels, assets and industry segments.

