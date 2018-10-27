Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (HWSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on November 19th

Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments Ltd (LON:HWSL) announced a dividend on Friday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments stock opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday. Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.25 ($1.38).
About Hadrian’s Wall Secured Investments
