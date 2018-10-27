Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Range Resources (RRC)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Range Resources to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,844. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 320,143 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Range Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Range Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,115,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,711,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 167,814 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

