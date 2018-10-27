GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Major Shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp Acquires 524,100 Shares

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 524,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,583,555.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 24th, Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 327,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,833,510.00.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 105,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,500.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 387,933 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $17,111,724.63.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 103,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,408,400.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 328,000 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,136,800.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 234,067 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,365,020.67.

On Monday, September 10th, Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 702,531 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,421,998.28.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 178,846 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $6,517,148.24.

On Monday, August 13th, Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 426,915 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,399,842.95.

GTT opened at $34.50 on Friday. GTT Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.80.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp set a $57.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTT. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. bought a new position in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,305,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,726,000 after buying an additional 313,812 shares during the last quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 53,943 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 497,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

