Group Ten Metals (PGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Shares of Group Ten Metals Inc (CVE:PGE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 47500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

About Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE)

Group Ten Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, platinum group metals, gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt. The company holds interest in Yukon properties, Canada, which covers catalyst/CKR, spy, ultra claims, ellen, and outpost, and pacer claims; the Duke Island property, which comprises 31 unpatented claims located south of Ketchikan in the Alexander Platinum Belt of southeast Alaska; and the Black Lake-Drayton project in Ontario, which covers approximately 11,478 contiguous hectares.

