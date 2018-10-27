Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Trading Down 9.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) were down 9.3% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $48.81. Approximately 1,536,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 465,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HPM Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 90,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at $299,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

