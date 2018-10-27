Green Plains Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Green Plains Partners has a payout ratio of 108.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Green Plains Partners to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

GPP opened at $15.10 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.40% and a negative return on equity of 89.66%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPP. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Green Plains Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other Green Plains Partners news, Director Martin Salinas purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,358.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

