Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.31 Million

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $223.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $225.82 million. Green Dot posted sales of $201.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke sold 10,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $831,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 661,574 shares in the company, valued at $55,016,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $885,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,335 shares of company stock worth $28,648,349 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. The stock had a trading volume of 326,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,647. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $91.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

