Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GT opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

