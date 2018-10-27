Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 21,621 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,052,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,223,000 after purchasing an additional 651,850 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,080,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,106,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,000 shares during the last quarter.

EEM opened at $38.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

