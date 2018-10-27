Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) to announce $120.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.92 million. Golden Ocean Group reported sales of $126.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will report full-year sales of $469.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.39 million to $482.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $474.04 million, with estimates ranging from $420.92 million to $577.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Ocean Group.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $140.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGL. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of GOGL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.50 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 80,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

