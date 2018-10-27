GlassCoin (GLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,719.00

GlassCoin (CURRENCY:GLS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One GlassCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GlassCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. GlassCoin has a total market cap of $11,719.00 and $0.00 worth of GlassCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000487 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About GlassCoin

GLS is a coin. GlassCoin’s total supply is 5,534,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,639 coins. GlassCoin’s official Twitter account is @GlasscoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GlassCoin’s official website is glasscoin.io

GlassCoin Coin Trading

GlassCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlassCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlassCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlassCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

