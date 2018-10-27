Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,711 Shares of Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Centurylink makes up approximately 2.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,316 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Centurylink by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE:CTL opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

