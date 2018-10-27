Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 87.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $377,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

MMP opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.9775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

