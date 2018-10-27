Gilead Sciences (GILD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $64.27 and a one year high of $89.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

