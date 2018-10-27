Gentherm (THRM) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.60. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $258.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $983,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,274.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,242.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,104,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,074,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,430,000 after buying an additional 395,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.