General Dynamics (GD) PT Lowered to $200.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $231.00.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.86. 2,877,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. General Dynamics has a one year low of $167.27 and a one year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,914,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 133,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

