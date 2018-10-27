Gapcoin (GAP) Price Up 6.8% This Week

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Gapcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gapcoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Gapcoin has a total market cap of $145,336.00 and approximately $841.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00351991 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018664 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00001298 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Gapcoin Profile

Gapcoin (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 14,031,817 coins. Gapcoin’s official website is gapcoin.org . Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Gapcoin Coin Trading

Gapcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gapcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

