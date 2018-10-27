FY2019 EPS Estimates for SOCO International plc (SOCLF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SOCO International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SOCO International’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOCO International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of SOCLF stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. SOCO International has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

SOCO International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. It has interests in oil and gas properties located in Vietnam, the Republic of Congo, and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

