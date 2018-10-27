FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

FSBW stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $265,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $206,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $495,861. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FS Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,038 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of FS Bancorp worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

