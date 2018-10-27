Flex (FLEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flex had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Flex updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.29-0.33 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Flex has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 70,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $986,000.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 70,678 shares of company stock valued at $991,332 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

