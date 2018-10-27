Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $52.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 879,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $52,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,393,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,086,000 after buying an additional 1,671,802 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after buying an additional 729,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after buying an additional 698,891 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,291.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 628,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 601,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 244.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 780,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 553,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.