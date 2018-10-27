Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 93,872 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 93,872 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Range Resources worth $47,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after buying an additional 4,132,913 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 54.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,830,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,541,000 after buying an additional 2,058,057 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $18,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,997,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,530,000 after buying an additional 1,014,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6,602.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 775,298 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Range Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $18.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Range Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

