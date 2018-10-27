First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $8.80 on Friday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In related news, insider James Murchie purchased 10,000 shares of First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

