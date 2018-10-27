First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 992,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,153 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $97,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,683,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,256,450,000 after purchasing an additional 731,655 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,899,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,864,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,014,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 142.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 936,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 550,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $2,028,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,953,327.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $367,576.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,587,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,609 shares of company stock worth $3,416,177 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

