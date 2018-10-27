First Trust Advisors LP Sells 221,409 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 221,409 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Splunk worth $92,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Splunk by 6.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $480,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Splunk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,704.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 21.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,396,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,239,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,864 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPLK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.03.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $89.91 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

