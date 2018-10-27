First Trust Advisors LP Has $138.94 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $138,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 76.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Oracle by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,965 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Nomura dropped their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MED dropped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $198.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

