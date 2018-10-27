First Trust Advisors LP Buys 410,155 Shares of Open Text Corp (OTEX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.99% of Open Text worth $101,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Harbour Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 9,855,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,914,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,549,000 after buying an additional 260,380 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,878,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,322,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Open Text by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,703,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 619,973 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Open Text by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,413,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,890,000 after buying an additional 872,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $754.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.02 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

