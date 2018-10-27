First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

