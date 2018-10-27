First Solar (FSLR) PT Set at $65.00 by Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $65.00 price objective on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on First Solar to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Group raised First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Shares of FSLR traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,029. First Solar has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $199,369.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,161.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $443,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,393,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,993 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after buying an additional 1,269,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after buying an additional 146,447 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 916,013 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after buying an additional 53,063 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

