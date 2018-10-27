First Solar (FSLR) Given a $85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report published on Friday, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

FSLR traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.60. First Solar has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $220,052.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $443,605. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Clean Yield Group grew its position in First Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 22,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in First Solar by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 13,269 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in First Solar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

