First Midwest Bank Trust Division Takes $268,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1,612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $34,089,733. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $123.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

