First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $26,342.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock worth $89,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.29 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $94.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.