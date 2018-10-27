First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $351,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,111,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 972,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,518,000 after buying an additional 33,973 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,708.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 371,344 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 23,996 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $149.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.80 and a twelve month high of $171.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6482 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

