First Community Bancshares Inc (FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Community Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

First Community Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of FCBC opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter. First Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

In other First Community Bancshares news, COO E Stephen Lilly sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $284,066.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,123.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

