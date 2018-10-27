First Bancshares’ (FBMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FBMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of -0.19. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 35.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 159,904 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $4,577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 97.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 60.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

