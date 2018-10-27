Financial Analysis: Glori Energy (GLRI) versus Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT)

Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Glori Energy alerts:

Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Glori Energy does not pay a dividend.

This table compares Glori Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A Pacific Coast Oil Trust 28.59% 3.49% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glori Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glori Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glori Energy $9.00 million 0.02 -$36.25 million N/A N/A Pacific Coast Oil Trust $7.49 million 11.74 $4.35 million N/A N/A

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glori Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Glori Energy has a beta of 4.99, indicating that its stock price is 399% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Glori Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. As of November 18, 2017, Glori Energy Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Aero Technology LLC.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.