Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,595. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 42,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $1,660,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,973,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 85,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $3,434,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 77.3% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,448,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,034,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,736,000 after purchasing an additional 500,930 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 22.0% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,985,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,677,000 after purchasing an additional 357,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,009,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 53.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 742,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 259,991 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

