Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,231,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,692,000 after buying an additional 174,842 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,046,000 after buying an additional 36,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,152,000 after buying an additional 198,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,129,000 after buying an additional 60,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

