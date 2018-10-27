Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,573 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,315,234,000 after buying an additional 1,830,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after buying an additional 7,812,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Comcast by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after buying an additional 4,358,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comcast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after buying an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $647,096,000 after buying an additional 1,125,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

