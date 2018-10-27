FedoraCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $34,916.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00804112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003656 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019824 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001216 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

