FedEx Co. (FDX) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.18.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $210.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

