Federated Investors (FII) Announces Earnings Results

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.04 million.
Shares of NYSE:FII traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 2,162,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,614. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.
In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,178. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Federated Investors Company Profile
Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
