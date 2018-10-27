FairCoin Trading Down 9.7% This Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00003600 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FairCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $616.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.02390670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00677459 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027741 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016968 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FairCoin

FairCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

