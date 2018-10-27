F.N.B. Corp (FNB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNB. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut F.N.B. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on F.N.B. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. F.N.B. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $14.91.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.18 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,906,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,448,000 after buying an additional 610,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,787,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,284,000 after buying an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in F.N.B. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,274,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 1,962,895 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,541,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,948,000 after buying an additional 1,783,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,517,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,464,000 after buying an additional 495,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank C. Mencini acquired 2,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at $427,140.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

