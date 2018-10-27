Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (EYEG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 15,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 814,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.51.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

