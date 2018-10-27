Expedia Group (EXPE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.91.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $467,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total transaction of $207,282.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

